The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has refuted the claims by the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), on collection of product samples by SON, NAFDAC at ports.

The agency, therefore, reiterated the need for importers to request for NAFDAC sample receipt for products sampled and collected by NAFDAC officers.

According to a rejoinder signed by the director of Ports Inspection, NAFDAC, Prof. Samson B. Adebayo, the Agency said its attention has been drawn to a publication by NAGAFF, titled “NAGAFF flays indiscriminate collection of product samples by SON, NAFDAC at ports”.

Adebayo said the contents of the publication especially with regards to the comments made by the Team Coordinator, NAGAFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, is especially disturbing as the issue of the dynamics of sampling of products for laboratory evaluation has been severally explained to stakeholders.

Expressing disappointment over the comments, Adebayo noted that NAFDAC, over the years in various stakeholders’ meetings, workshops and seminar had re-emphasised the need for importers to request for NAFDAC sample receipt for products sampled and collected by NAFDAC officers.

He said “It is within the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for inspection and sampling to issue NAFDAC sample receipts to clients after products sampling. The challenge we have observed is that clearing agents collect these Sampling Receipts and do not present them to importers because they know that excess samples have been collected and taken away by these clearing agents.

“NAFDAC samples are collected based on international best practices and standards for laboratory testing. Samples drawn are collected and tested and samples kept as retention

samples in case of retesting where there is unsatisfactory laboratory results (this means the products failed laboratory testing).”

Explaining further, Adebayo said where there is a need to return some quantities, especially bulk sampling, the importer is notified via the sampling receipt to visit the laboratory for the returned sample.

He said this is done especially in cases of bulk raw materials for products packed in bulk bags, adding that it is important to collect a whole bag because of the need to ensure that the samples are drawn in an environment free from contamination at the laboratory and not at the Ports.

“Alhaji Tanko should be informed and enlightened that products drawn according to NAFDAC sampling guide cannot be returned because they are the exact quantity required to conduct

laboratory analysis. Where there is an exemption to this, especially with products in bulk bags, importers are always informed via the sampling receipt to request for the excess quantity,” said Adebayo.

According to him, it is important to inform the general public of the unprofessional behavior of some unscrupulous agents operating at the Ports (Air & Sea) and Land who indulge in forgery and doctoring of documents.

“All NAFDAC processes are now carried out as online transactions and upon completion, a ‘Release Notice’ that is verifiable using any QR Reader – is issued for each transaction.

“All importers are admonished to always initiate the clearance processes by themselves rather than asking their agents to do that because even when they have genuine and complete documents, for whatever reasons some clearing agents still submit forged documents. It should be noted that offenders would be prosecuted when caught.

“Clearing agents are therefore warned that where such occurs, the names of such erring clearing agents would be compiled and sent to the office of the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service for sanctions,” he urged.

The director, therefore, encouraged all importers of NAFDAC regulated products to monitor the transactions of their clearing agents in order to avoid any embarrassment that may be caused as a result of unprofessionalism of the agents.

“Our current drive is to encourage compliance, be customer-focused and improve the ease of doing business and this is why the portal for the clearance of NAFDAC regulated products is made very simple and easy to use. In the coming quarters of the year,” he said.

The Agency promised to embark on rigorous but friendly sensitisation of various stakeholders on the automated port clearance of its regulated products.

“It is therefore important that all importers and the general public be better informed than the one – sided information provided by the Compliance Team Coordinator of NAGAFF.

“NAFDAC as a responsible organisation is willing to collaborate with any stakeholder to facilitate trade within the ambit of law – both at various Ports and in all the formations and departments of the Agency.”