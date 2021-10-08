Naija Ratel and Police Ladies of Ghana have been drawn to play the opening game of the Flying Officers Cup 2021 which kicks off on Sunday, October 10 at the FIFA Goal Project pitch in Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

At the draw ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, Host Naija Ratel were drawn in Group A where they will also face Royal Queens FC and Honey Badgers. The pre-season tournament in honour of Late Flying Tolulope Arotile, whose remarkable Achievements and impactful story of bravery, courage, heroism and gallantry has continued to provide a beacon of hope and inspiration to many girls who aspire to achieve their dreams regardless the challenges that exists in their quest, will features 16 teams and runs from October 10 to 21. The teams were drawn into four groups of four teams each with the winners and runners-up in each of the four groups progressing to the knockout phase. In other draw, defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens will face FC Robo Queens in group B. Osun Babes and Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens FC of Lagos complete the group. Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) champions, Rivers Angels will play Confluence Queens of Lokoja in group C, alongside Sunshine Queens and Oasis Ladies FC. Nasarawa Amazons FC will tackle Edo Queens, Lakeside Queens FC and Dannaz Ladies in group D

Speaking at the draw ceremony, chairman, Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barrister Paul Edeh, commended the world football governing body, FIFA, for promoting gender equality and fostering development through education in women’s football.

“We have been responsibly preparing for this wonderful event and have done our best for players and everyone coming down here for the pre-season championship to impress themselves in the atmosphere of splendid football feast and of course we hope they will enjoy their stay here in Abuja.

“The time for talking has stopped. We must move on and start to make an impact in the development of women’s football.

“Today, I urge the football community to embrace further quotas to increase the number of women in decision making roles in order to help secure the future of the game.

“I am extremely proud that FIFA, the world governing football body, has implemented more positive policies to promote gender equality and foster sports through education in women’s football,” he said.

The official ball for the tournament was also revealed featuring various colours and pictures variant of Tolulope Arotile and logo of Ratels Sports Development Foundation.