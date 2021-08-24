After about three weeks of cohabitation and problem-solving games, Gloria Odutola has emerged the winner of the second edition of Naija Teachers Reality TV Show, which ended on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Odutola went home with N2million cash prize, and will also receive a two-bedroom apartment worth N35million, a post-graduate diploma scholarship from Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK), African Union Membership Certificate and Tourism Ambassador by NANTAP.

She will also get CIEPUK membership certificate and an all expenses-paid trip to an exotic location in Nigeria, which would have been a foreign trip but for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The runner up in the show, Foremi Mary Odutola, went home with N1.5million, and will enjoy a PGDE scholarship by CIEPUK and its automatic membership, African Union Certificate, trip to an exotic location in Nigeria, and becomes Tourism Ambassador.

Oyin-Adejobi Roseline, who is the second runner up went home with N1million cash prize, and will also enjoy a PGDE scholarship by CIEPUK, membership of CIEPUK, African Union Certificate, N30,000 cash prize for being the best in CIEPUK online test, Tourism Ambassador, all expenses-paid trip to an exotic location, and tourism tour of Jos, Plateau.

LEADERHIP reports that organisers of the reality show said it was aimed at improving the welfare and career development of teachers across Nigeria.