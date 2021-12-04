It is a fact that Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulupopularly known as Burna Boy, is one of the biggest musical acts to ever come out of Africa. His recent Grammy win is a testimony. He came into the limelight in 2012 with the release of his hit single “Like to Party,” and since then he has not looked back.

Burna boy has had a lot of wins in his career, but the Grammy is one of the biggest highlights of his career, and in celebration of his amazing career and his first Grammy win, we will look at the top hits of his musical career, with some music research from HitRaw.

Top Hits from Burna Boy’s career

In no particular order, below are some hits from Burna Boy’s musical career.

· Like to Party

This hit song was what began it all. Released as Burna Boy’s first single in 2012, it launched him into the limelight. It was the lead single off his debut album L.I.F.E -Leaving an Impact for Eternity.

· Tonight

This is another hit song that made Burna’s budding career grow. This hit song was produced by LeriQ. Tonight by Burna boy celebrates the spirit of Faaji, a Yoruba word that means enjoyment. Finally, this song showcased the beauty in Burna Boy’s voice.

· Ye

Ye is another song that launched Burna into international stardom. This song popularized the phrase “I can’t come and kill myself”. Off his third studio album and sampled from the Afrobeat Legend “Fela’s” classic “Sorrow, Tears & Blood.”

· Killin Dem (ft. Zlatan)

This song featuring the Nigerian Music act “Zlatan Ibile” was a hit when it was released. Its beat made it a dance-able number, and dancers and fans had a filled day. Kel-P did an amazing job with the production.

· On the Low

On the Low is a hit love song that we will not forget in a hurry. Burna Boy did his thing on this song and left a great impression on listeners.

· Ja Ara E

This song further launched Burna into international prominence. Ja Ara E was the only solo from Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

This song was well received by his fans and listeners.

· Dangote

This song speaks on the never-ending hustling spirit and that even being the wealthiest should not stop your hustling. Kel-P produced this track.

· Anybody

Anybody was the lead single off his Grammy-nominated fourth studio album, African Giant. This song holds the attention of the listener. The bouncy type beat that accompanied the flawless saxophone riff was provided by P2J.

· Gbona

This is another unforgettable hit song from Burna Boy. Gbona, which means hot, received massive radio play on its release. This song dropped a lot of punch lines that added to its aesthetic. The majority of the song was sung in pidgin with a fusion of the Igbo and Yoruba languages. The incredible Kel-P produced it.

· Way too big

This track was featured on his 2020 studio album “Twice As Tall.” Once again Burna Boy proved that his title “African Giant” is well deserved. This album was what gave him his first Grammy award.

Honourable Mentions

· Pree Me

This track was produced by LeriQ and was a precursor to his first major Ukheadline show in 2016.

· Rock Your Body

This hit track was produced by Juls. It has a perfect mashup of dancehall and afro-pop. Rock Your Body complemented Burna Boy’s voice.

· Odogwu

Odogwu is another hit song that earned Burna Boy the name “Odogwu.” This song reinforced the stance that nobody paved the way for him and how he rose above obstacles. The incredible Kel-P handled the production of this song.