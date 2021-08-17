The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA)’s Integrated Farm Estate in Ogun State is expected to generate two billion Naira annually as it targets 1500 beneficiaries.

The farm estate, which is being constructed, is set to be NALDA’s biggest in fish, goat and snails production farm. It is located on a one hundred hectares land in the state’s Special Agro Industrial Zone, in Makun-Obafemi Owode local government area of the State, and it is expected to be completed by February of 2022.

Addressing Journalists after the visit to the site, the executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne said “the reason we want to make Ogun farm one of the biggest in production is its proximity to Lagos, and you know that there is market for everything in Lagos and our target for the farm in Ogun is proximately two billion naira annually after the first year of the startup.

“Ogun is one of our key farm estate because of its proximity to the sea ports for export purposes and the farm estate would give Nigeria and Nigerians an image in food production”

He noted that the farm estate would expose the host community to development and boost the living standards of not only the host community but all other communities hosting the NALDA Integrated Farm Estate.

“What the farm estate would do to the community is first, development, reduce migration from the community to the urban areas, increase their incomes through agriculture, increase the GDP such that the living standards within the communities that are hosting NALDA integrated estates would definitely go up.

“The prospects are high because there would be traffic of people coming into the community buy from the farm Estate based on what is being produced in the farm estates so it’s a win-win for all the communities that are hosting NALDA Integrated Farm Estate,” he said.

The NALDA boss further applauded President Muhammadu Buhari visionary leadership in revolutionising agriculture in the country and for reviving NALDA as with the NALDA’s farm estate across the country, saying Nigerian youths are in for good business because it’s encouraging them to look to agriculture for the much needed employment.

According to him, NALDA Integrated Farm Estate is purely organic and would be fully mechanised with all year round farming activities as irrigation system would be deployed.

He added that NALDA has commenced the implementation of the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari after the commissioning of the first farm estate in Katsina State for it to replicate the Integrated Farm Estate module in all the 109 senatorial zones in the country.