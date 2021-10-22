National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) while backing the NBBF constitution for the upcoming elections in Benin, Edo State capital on October 30th, 2021.

The coordinator of NANS Zone C Secretariat, Abah Owoicho, made the call while briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

Owoicho however urged the federal government through the Sports Ministry and Federations to consider students as major stakeholders in Nigeria’s sporting sector.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, NBBF and all sporting associations in Nigeria should begin to consider the students community as a major stakeholder in the country’s sporting sector. We as students play a major role because some play the game, represent the country and use money gotten from the game to pay for school fees.

“In compliance with the integrity posture of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration, the provision constitution of the NBBF be adhered to and the Sports Ministry plays observatory role as enshrined in the NBBF constitution and resist all temptation to box and gag the federation towards the interest of any person or group of person” he concluded.