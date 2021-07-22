Leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Axis and the national leadership of National Association Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of governor Dapo Abiodun.

The students’ bodies expressed satisfaction with the numerous interventions and palpable success recorded in the educational sector under the governor within the time frame of his emergence.

In a statement, jointly signed by Comrade Damilola Simeon Kehinde.

The chairman, NANS, Ogun Axis and Comrade Gbemileke Emmanuel Ogunronbi, national president, NAOSS, the groups urged the governor to disregard a political propaganda disguised as a students constituency publication calling for the removal of the Special Assistant to Ogun State governor on Students Matters; Comrade Adeyemi Azeez.

“Aside from the correction of lopsided policies, financial interventions, creation and execution of ingenious policies and projects among others, the appointments into key positions in the sector is also a big factor in the success accrued to the government.

“Consequently, we also passed a vote of confidence on the Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Students Matters, Comrade Adeyemi Azeez.

The aide to the Governor being a fellow Comrade, is well grounded in the craft of Students structure management and conflict resolution.”

They further urged security agencies to be more proactive in the arrest and prosecution of all dissents masquerading under the umbrella of Students Unionism to cause chaos in the state on the order of their political masters.

