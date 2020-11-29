ADVERTISEMENT

By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

The presidential aspirant, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Alabi Kayode has cleared the air on his reason for aspiring to lead the largest students movement in the country.

The Osun State born Postgraduate Student of Project Management Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure, made this known at the 2020 NANS Convention arrival of delegates which commenced Sunday, 29th November 2020.

Speaking in Abuja via a statement from the Media Office of his Campaign Organization, Comrade Kayode welcomed delegates from all parts of the country, thanking them for taking out time to embark on the journey to enthrone a new and effective leadership in NANS.

He said, “I thank student leaders/delegates from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT for journeying distances to this National Convention, especially in times of very stringent academic calendars of tertiary institutions in the country.

“As the electoral process to bring a new leadership for the National Association of Nigerian Students officially begins today, I urge all delegates, stakeholders and leaders to place credibility, practicality and idealism as the more important sentiments to be considered.”

In the statement, the former President All Nigeria Students United Nations Association (ANUNSA) highlighted the reason for his aspiration as essentially to provide good leadership for the association.

“Delegates and Stakeholders, I bring your attention to the need to enthrone good leadership driven by progressive ideals and sincerity. In doing this, we take the most important step in our decision making process and the end result would be the enthronement of what will be the turn around leadership that NANS needs today.

“My aspiration is borne out of my conviction to provide the best leadership that NANS deserves. A leadership that will take the necessary steps to combine the productivity of Nigerian Students in diverse fields and sections of the Educational/Academic enclave, to produce results that will make the world proud of the Nigerian Student and by extension the younger generation. I believe that the Nigerian Students Movement can contribute in diverse ways to help the nation through economic, technological and social innovations. It is how well we can plan and structure projections that will determine the level of achievement that will happen in the coming years. Therefore we need to do it right and do it now.”

Meanwhile, the statement also drew attention to Comrade Alabi Kayode’s disposition of a very diplomatic, credible and democratic contest.

“I belong to the school of thought that believes in the power of diplomacy, persuasion through positive intellectual engagement and violence-free rivalry.

The contest is not a do or die affair, and I will never subscribe to anything outside the principles and ethics of civil engagement as elucidated through conventional rights and privileges. Similarly, all forms of opposition to a peaceful and credible system will be resisted, as anything otherwise will amount to crisis and anarchy and keep the Students movement stagnated.

“It is my prayer and expectation that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) would come out stronger, more united and poised to break records in the annals of our country’s history.”