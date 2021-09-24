The National Association of Theatre Arts Practitioners NANTAP celebrated its thirtieth anniversary last week.

The event which took place at the association’s National Convention in in Ekiti State, saw for the first time the combination its convention, and national executive elections.

The election marked NANTAP’s and the creative industry’s first electronic voting system in Nigeria.

With voting carried out via the Vota platform created for the association by Chams, the election saw members of the association in the diaspora, as well as those in the country unable to travel for security purposes participate in the elections. Voters get to register in the election via a link forwarded to their emails. After registrations, another link is generated and forwarded to the voters for access to the voting site.

Returning for a second tenure as the association’s President Israel Eboh, who won uncontested with a total of 73 votes. Jerry Adesewo also won uncontested the association’s Director of Media and Publicity with 73 votes, while Yinka Ola Williams took the Director of Finance with 75 votes.

Other newly elects include Esther Onwuka as the Deputy President ousted Sunday Umanah with 66 to 11 votes; Makinde Adeniran beat Sam Uche Anyamele as the Secretary General with 73 to 16 votes; Ibikunle Taiwo cinched the position of Director of Business with 74 votes; Alex Akpuh took the Chief Whip with 71 votes and Fatima Jafaru holds the position of Director of Production and Screening with 40 votes.

Omololaeni Adamu took the Assistant Secretary General/Financial Secretary with 76 votes and Cecil Ozobeme emerged the Director of Production at the election.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Books & Arts, NANTAP President, Israel Eboh said his administration alongside identifying the 12 effective state chapters of the association to strengthen, will proceed with his preceding tenure’s goals which include the launch of its streaming platform by 2022; the pursuant of its TAPCON Bill into law at the National Assembly (NA) and building more strategic partnership for the growth of individual members and the association.

The association during Eboh’s first tenure was able to secure a partnership with Wema Bank which allows the association and its members access to loans without a direct collateral. This means that members can access loans from the bank using the association as collateral. The administration also established TAP Business Venture a structure aimed at providing constant funds into the association’s coffers.

Eboh is determined to sustain the sense of continuity established by his earlier tenure. As a result, he had identified and encouraged members and a few ex-executives, who he believed has the passion and willingness to work, and unalloyed devotion to the association, to contest with him at the elections.

He is also dedicated to strengthening ineffective association’s chapters to as a means of bolstering the national.

The chapters needed to be strengthened because the membership that makes the national evolve form the state. When we strengthen the states, the chapters become more visible, stronger and marketable,” said Eboh.

Meanwhile the organisation conferred 10 of its members with the Fellow of Theatre Arts (fta) titles. Awardees include Her Excellency, the first lady of Ekiti State, Dr Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Dr Israel Wekpe, Esther Onwuka, Bolanle Austin Peters, Dr. Osaro Pedro Agbonifo-Obaseki, Greg Mbajiorgu, Professor Sunday Enessi Ododo, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, Professor Henry Leopold Bell-Gam, Mr. Tony Akposheri, Dr. Ifure Ufford-Azorbo, Steve James, Edward Imo, Dr Arthur Willie-Pepple, Titilayo Akimoyo-Kaaku, Amb. Stanley C. Okereafor, Peddie E Okao, Mr. Oluseyi A. Fasuyi, Otunba Akintola Akin Lewis, Ademola Aremu, Osakwe S. Omeora, Comrade Patrick Ikpirima, Comrade Innocent A. Ofuonyeadi and Mr Ekegwu E. Innocent.

Receiving the award, the first lady of Ekiti and NANTAP 2021 Convention host, commended the association for her conferment of the award noting it’s a source of motivation for her to make arts and culture an integral part of all the activities of the Ekiti State government.