Former governorship candidate of the Nigerian Advance Party (NAP) in 1979 in Borno State, Alhaji Arabi Ahmed Bello (Sardauna of Damaturu) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni for developing the state.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his residence in Damaturu, the state capital, Bello said, “I am not an arm-chair critic. I will always say the truth, not minding whose ox is gored. Where he does well, I will praise him and where he fails, I will criticise him. I will not act because I am in the APC,” he said.

Bello described Buni as a man of principle and the people’s leader. He carried everybody along and he is also a person who always wants to see the state move forward, members of the party as well as civil servants in the state.

The APC chieftain said Buni, who is also the party chairman, has also gone into economic and industrial development by revamping the moribund flour mills, aluminum and polythene factories as well as the construction of four modern markets in Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru and Gashua to enhance trade and commerce.

He further commended Governor Buni for working assiduously with international agencies and corporate bodies to rehabilitate and reintegrating thousands of displaced persons to normal life

Bello said, “Buni is a very hardworking person, so he deserves commendation for making Yobe State the home of APC and every politician knows this very well. So, getting someone like Mai Mala Buni as a governor, I have much confidence the party will continue to maintain its position in the state.”

The governor has also constructed six model and seven mega schools to decongest the existing ones and provide a conducive learning environment for both students and teachers.

