Chairman, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Dr Kelechi Chikezie has appealed to the general public to bear with the members on the ongoing nationwide strike by the association.

Chikezie stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP at the centre in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, saying the members have been pushed to the wall by harsh working condition of service and can no longer cope with the situation.

He said it is now 115 days since the association entered into an agreement with the government to suspend its last strike, adding that up till now, the government was yet to execute its own part of the bargain even as the members continued to suffer many untold hardships.

He maintained that it is unfortunate that the members, who he said by their station, are the primary handlers of patients and always in the forefront of activities at medical facilities.

, were being treated with such disdain as if their services do not matter.

“Had our leaders in this country been visiting our medical facilities, they would have been in a better position to understand what we have been passing through. As long as they continue to go abroad for medical attention, the end’s not near yet,” he said.

Similarly, the medical director of the centre, Prof Azubuike Onyebuchi said the action, which involves about 160 members of the association, has been affecting its services drastically, calling on both parties to sheath their swords.