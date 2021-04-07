BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his latest trip to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up, describing it as a vote of no confidence in the nation’s healthcare system.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in statement made available to newsmen via electronic mail and entitled: “President Buhari’s Foreign Medical Trip: Symptom Of A National Malady”, noted that were Buhari a private citizen he reserves the right to do as he wishes but as president of Nigeria “it is both unethical and embarrassing that the president would so publicly signal a vote of no confidence in the healthcare system of the country he presides over.”

He said that millions of Nigerians are left to the weak and inefficient healthcare system that their president so visibly disdains since they cannot have foreign medical trips paid for from the public treasury.

He added that the timing of this latest medical tourism is tragically poignant, coming the same week the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced an indefinite strike over the failure of the federal government to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with the association and meet other demands which include payment of entitlements as basic as hazard allowance for routine professional hazards and the extraordinary demands of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owoaje criticised Buhari for not being able to fulfill his campaign promise to revamp the health sector and put a halt to medical tourism. “In the six years that he has been in office, President Buhari has abysmally failed to make hospitals in Nigeria functional to the extent that it can be entrusted to handle his health and that of other top government officials”, he added.

“It is even more disappointing that the Aso Rock Clinic, the object of inexplicably huge budgetary allocations, is demonstrably incapable of meeting the demands of the most senior resident of Aso Rock Villa,” Owoaje noted.

While ruing how successive administrations in the country contributed to the parlous state of Nigeria’s health sector, he challenged Buhari to use the remaining years of his tenure to work for the improvement of healthcare delivery system.