The chairman of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, Hon. Emmanuel Leweh, is dead.

Leweh, who is barely three months in office, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Abuja where he was receiving treatment.

He was admitted after he slumped on Monday January 10, 2022 in his office at the LGA Secretariat in Akwanga.

The chairman was said to have slumped shortly after addressing senior staff of the council with a promise to work with them for the development of the local government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was confirmed dead shortly after Governor Abdullahi Sule and his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, visited him at the hospital in Abuja

He took oath of office in October 2021 for a tenure of three years and was yet to constitute his cabinet.

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, representing Akwanga South constituency, Hon. Samuel Tsebe, confirmed the incident.

“I lost my elder brother (Hon Emmanuel Joseph Leweh, Executive Chairman of Akwanga LGA) to the cold hand of Death this evening after a brief illness,” Tsebe said.

ADVERTISEMENT