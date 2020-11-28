By Danjuma Joseph |

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Cephas Iliya, a 27 year-old man from Kaduna State, for killing his employer, Martins Omeri, of Navy Estate Karshi, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Until his untimely death, Martins Omeri, was a deputy chief auditor in the office of the Accountant General of Federation, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement signed by PPRO, Nasarawa State Command, Ramhan Nansel, said the suspect was arrested following intelligence report.

“On 24/11/2020 at about 1145hrs, Police personnel attached to Karshi Division acted on credible intelligence and arrested the suspect at Arab area, FCT Abuja”

Advertisements

“A coordinated and diligent search was conducted in his apartment where the following items belonging to the deceased were recovered as exhibit: One Infinix phone, laptop, clothing, pair of shoes, clipper, beddings and few other properties.”

“The suspect confessed that, he sneaked into the house of the deceased at the dead of the night on 17 November, 2020 while he was asleep and killed him using a log of wood while, his dead body was discovered on 19 November, 2020.”