Nasarawa State residents have been cautioned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains and other public places to avoid epidemic outbreaks and flooding.

The sole administrator of Nasarawa State Waste Management and Sanitation Authority (NASWAMSA) Barrister Abubakar Madaki gave the warning in a press statement made available to journalists in Karu local government by the media officer of the authority, Mallam Yusuf Gurku.

Madaki said the warning became necessary, considering the harmful effects of refuse on human health and to ensure environmental cleanliness and the general well being of the people of the state.

“The waste management authority is doing its best in keeping the environment clean; it is also the responsibility of everybody to complement government efforts by keeping their environment clean.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the law-abiding citizens of our dear state to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains and non-designated areas, considering its health implications on human lives.

“Dumping of refuse in drains, highways and public places are dangerous to human health and can lead to the spread of communicable disease,” he said.

According to Madaki, the authority has stepped up enforcement against illegal dumping of refuse, adding that anyone caught in the act would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“My authority is committed to ensuring a clean and hygienic environment, as well as maintenance of drain channels as part of strategies to improve the standard of living of the people.

“Since health is wealth, we will continue to educate people on the need to cultivate clean hygiene to live a healthy life,” he said.

He also commended the state governor Abdullahi Sule for his continued support to the authority to ensure a healthy environment.