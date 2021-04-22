By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

When Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, took over as the Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial, in 2019, after pulling a huge upset by defeating the then Senator Suleiman Adokwe, many were skeptical about what he would bring onboard in regards to representing his constituency.

Two years after, Senator Al-Makura was able to prove the sceptics wrong by introducing a new dimension that defines what it means to represent the people in any capacity.

Barely two years of his stay in the National Assembly, particularly the Red Chamber, Senator Al-Makura has sponsored bills, introduced empowerment programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of his constituency.

For example, on December 29th 2019, Senator Al-Makura in his wisdom distributed 105 items to the vulnerable members of his constituency, including grinding machines and power generator sets, among other economic enhancement tools.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Lafia, Doma, Obi, Keana and Awe local government areas that make up the Nasarawa South Senatorial districts.

Also on Saturday, March 1st 2020, the Senator made the third tranche of power generating sets to 120 second and third class chiefs in the zone to improve their respective domains.

Again, during the global pandemic of COVID-19, Senator Al-Makura distributed 3,000 bags of rice to his constituency to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

In a similar vein, the former governor also distributed palliatives to over 200 disabled persons in his senatorial zone.

Furthermore, Al-Makura also facilitated the disbursement of micro-loans of N10, 000 each to 2,000 beneficiaries in Nasarawa South Senatorial districts which is made up of Doma, Awe, Keana, Lafia and Obi local government areas of the state.

Recently, Senator Al-Makura, commissioned and handed over some solar-powered street lights, to communities of Azara, Adudu, Agwatashi, Keana, Doma and Arikya, all in Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

Sen. Almakura, represented by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Henry Omaku, at the commissioning of the solar lights disclosed that the welfare of people of Nasarawa South remains his priority.

Amb. Omaku mentions that Senator Al-Makura is always happy touching the lives of his constituent, adding that since his election to the Senate in 2019, he attended to the needs of his constituency.

He assured of the quality of the project and guaranteed its functionality, adding that the Senator is equally disposed to assisting in maintenance of the project when the need arises.

Responding, the Paramount Ruler of Agwatashi, Dr. Abubakar Apeshi, could not hide his happiness about what Al- Makura has been doing for his community.

Dr Apeshi, discloses that Senator Al-Makura, earlier provided the community with transformers, connected them to national grid and solar street lights.

On their parts, the Principals of FGGSS Keana and Government Science and Technical School Doma, both thanked Senator Al-Makura, for providing Solar Street lights to their schools.

At the Red Chamber, Senator Al-Makura, has sponsored a bill seeking to amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, Etc) Act No.10 1985, to include an additional Teaching Hospital, the “Federal University Lafia Teaching Hospital and accord it full recognition.

He also sponsored the bill to establish Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), which scaled second reading at the Senate.

The bill, which is aimed at investing and containing investments in the mining sector to promote mining, was read for the first time in September 2020. The two bills have passed through second reading in the Senate.

Recently, the Senator awarded contract for one kilometre roads in Awe, Agwatashi, Daddere, Agyaragu to Kwara, Lafia town and Ashigye.

He is also building hostels in GSS Awe, a hospital in Daddere and some structures in the palaces of the Emir of Lafia and Sarkin Kwandere.

He has also awarded contract for some community roads linking Kwandere and Barkin Abdullahi (BAD), also the road linking Shabu and Alakio, which are at various stages of completion.

With just two years in office as Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial district, Al-Makura’s scorecard sums it all up in terms of effective and efficient representation with record-breaking achievements.

No wonder, the Gwandara nation recently recognised his immense contributions to the state and the nation at large and made him the ‘Sarduanan Gwandara’.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, while speaking on the new traditional title bestowed on Senator Al-Makura, extolled the leadership qualities of his immediate predecessor, who he said, has continued to break frontiers even after leaving office.

According to Engineer Sule, Al-Makura has exemplified the selflessness and patriotism, whose commitment to justice, fairness and unity of purpose, led the former governor to pick him as his successor.

The governor noted however that when it was time for Senator Al-Makura to do the right thing for the development of the state, he selected him to become his successor.

Engineer Sule notes that because of this, he has a personal commitment to continue and build on the foundation laid by the former governor.

“I’m committed to building upon and exceeding the foundations laid by Senator Al-Makura, not because I’m better than him, but to justify his trust in my capacity,” he stated.