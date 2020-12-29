By Danjuma Joseph |

The speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has said that Nasarawa State and Toto local government area in particular remain the home of All Progressives Congress, APC and a party to beat in 2023 general elections.

The speaker, spoke during an extra ordinary APC stakeholders meeting yesterday in Toto, the headquarters of Toto LGA, where he received a former lawmaker, an administrator and his supporters who left PDP for APC.

The speaker who commended Governor Sule, for his developmental strides in the state and Toto LGA in particular, called on his people to give the visionary governor all the needed support to succeed.

The speaker, who said Governor Sule, has concerns and love for Toto people, stressed the need for all irrespective of political party to support the governor in all ramifications.

He commended the governor’s efforts in tackling the security challenges in the area, political appointments, agricultural investment among others, which the people have benefited tremendously.

In their speeches, member representing Toto Gadabuke at the state House of Assembly, Hon Usman Labaran Shafa and the state commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya, gave the governor a part on the back for his transformational drive across the state.

They called on their people to continue to sustain the peace in the area, be security conscious and fully support the government to succeed and for more for the people of the area.