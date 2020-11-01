By Tukura Matthew |

What is today known as Nasarawa State has a long standing struggle before it came into being on 1st October, 1996. The state was carved out of Plateau State by the regime of late General Sani Abacha. The state is christened ‘’Home of Solid Minerals ‘’ because virtually all parts of the state are blessed with different kinds of minerals resources such as Tantalite, Precious Gemstones, Salt, Colum bite, Monazite etc.

The state took off with 13 local government areas namely, Akwanga, Awe, Doma , Karu, Keana, Keffi, Kokona, Lafia , Nasarawa, Obi, Nasarawa Eggon , Toto and Wamba. The state has two dominant religions, Christianity and Islam and few traditional worshippers. It covers an area of 28, 735 sq kilometers with a population of 3.1 million people according to 2006 census figures.

On Wednesday, April 17th 2002, the first civilian Governor, Alh. Abdullahi Adamu took a bold step and created additional 16 local government areas following the yearnings of the people for it. This exercise did not go down well with the state as the Federal Government declared the exercise unconstitutional and the state government had to reverse its decision on the new local government areas to what is today known as ‘’Development Areas.’’

Headquarters of Lafia Local Government serves as the state capital. The state has over 30 ethnic groups. Some of the tribes in the state include Eggon, Mada, Alago , Arum , Egburra, Bassa, Gade, Gbagyi , Agatu, Koro, Migili, Rindre Kantana , Jukun, Gwandara, Tiv Afo Kanuri among others.

The state shares borders with Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba , Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (F C T) Abuja. Two military administrators, late Wing Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi and Col. Muhammed Bala Mande ruled the state before return to civil rule in 1999. So far, three civilian governors: Abdullahi Adamu, Aliyu Akwe Doma, Umaru Tanko Al-makura and presently Engineer A. A Sule is the fourth civilian governor of the state.

As an agrarian state the main economy stay of the people is agriculture. Over 80 percent of the population engaged in subsistence farming. The state is known for its comparative advantage in producing Yam, Groundnut, Sesame or Beniseed, Cassava, Maize ,Guinea corn, Rice, etc in large quantities. The state throughout the year lacks no fruits like mangoes, cashew, oranges, banana and watermelon among others.

Farin Ruwa Falls in Farin Ruwa Development Area of Wamba Local Government, Keana Salt Village, Pepe Ruwa Lake. Ogani Fishing Festival, Umaisha, Toto Local Government and Captain Malony Hill in Keffi are some of its tourist sites. Crafts and weaving form part of the peoples culture.

The first Military Administrator, Wing Commander Ibrahim Abdullahi laid a solid foundation for the state while the second Administrator, Col. Mande consolidated. On his part, Adamu, the first civilian Governor invested hugely in education as, according to him, ‘’ Education is light ‘’.

Today the state has its own University in Keffi, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia , School of Health Technology Keffi, School of Nursing Lafia, all courtesy of Abdullahi Adamu in addition to the College of Education Akwanga and College of Agriculture Lafia that were in existence before the creation of the state.

The Federal Government has also given the state a fair share of the national cake with the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Federal University Lafia, Central Bank of Nigeria Lafia, Federal Medical Centre Keffi, Federal Government College Keffi, , Federal Government Girls College Keana, Command Secondary School Lafia, Federal Secretariat opposite State Ministry of Agriculture is under construction and the dualisation of Keffi, Akwanga, Lafia and Makurdi road is ongoing.

Akwe Doma came and opened more rural roads and introduced a popular agricultural programme ‘’Bada koshi’’. Umaru Tanko Al-makura opened more roads in the state capital and gave Lafia some befitting structures like the Lafia Square among others worthy of what a state capital should look like. He provided alternative routes in and out of Lafia. Al-makura’s commitment in transforming the state capital and providing other amenities in the state earned him appendage ‘’ The Architect of modern Nasarawa state’’.

Then came a frontline Engineer, A. A. Sule who believes in completing abandoned projects of his predecessors before embarking on new ones. Read him on what he said about abandoned projects.’’ I see no reason why I should start many new projects where there are many uncompleted ones. These projects are being done with public funds, so the ideal thing to do is to complete them irrespective of who takes the credit ‘’ June 12th, 2020 and again he said ‘’ For me after the elections I have forgotten about who voted for who as far as I am concerned you are all for me I am here to care for you ‘’. August 12th 2020.

Governor Sule has demonstrated politics without bitterness by completing the Government House Banquet Hall started by Akwe Doma and named it after him. Indeed the Gudi born prince and engineer turned politician is breaking grounds in Nasarawa state with his own kind of politicking. He is putting structures in governance and policies that are in conformity with the best international practices.

For a region that was nicknamed ‘’Lower Plateau’’ to be a state today calls for credit to be given to its founding fathers who engaged in a justified struggle for freedom for its younger and unborn generations .The list of some of these dodged fighters are HRH, Isa Mustapha Agwai [late], emir of Nasarawa, Alh. Abubakar Ramalan, HRH Osana of Keana, Emmanuel Elayo, [late], HRH emir of Keffi, Alh. Muhammadu Chindo Yamusa [late], HRH, Abaga Toni, Dr Sylvester Ayih , [late], Senator Haruna Abubakar [late], Senator Abdullahi Adamu, late Akwe Doma, Dr. Dalhatu Araf [late], Senator JK Umaru ,late, Alhaji Ari Gwaska, Suleiman Jankonda, [late] Alh. Usman Dantsoho Toto [late], Baba Toto [late] , Alh. Usman Bagudu, Alh. Sule Ubam, Alh, Zakari Yakubu [late], Pa [Baba] D.Z Tukura , Suleiman Umar Azores , Alh. Isiaka Ibrahim, Danladi Yakubu [late] Yahaya Sabo [late] Alh. Sabo Agbo, Amos Idakula [late], Amb. Dogara Ayenejeh [late] indeed the list both living and of blessed memory is endless.

Though the founding fathers were divided in opinion on the location of the state capital some were in favor of Akwanga as the most suitable location because of its centrality, others opted for Lafia because of already existing structures that can be used for the take off of the state. On the whole the struggle was a collective one with one voice slogan ‘’ A raba a bamu na mu’’, meaning share and give us our own. This is why the view of HRH the emir of Lafia and chairman Nasarawa State traditional council , Justice Muhammad Sidi Dauda Bage must be respected that every Zone in the state has right at any given time to produce a governor that would govern the state because it was a collective struggle.

Upcoming leaders must keep aloft the vision and mission of these founding fathers who mostly are now of blessed memory for peaceful coexistence and development of the state. The state should not lack leaders who will boldly speak out when things are going wrong.

At 24 the state is no more a toddler but a growing child with a bright future compared with other states of the federation. The state has the following potentials; Agriculture, Tourism, Minerals, Culture and Festivals, Travel and Communication, among others.

The best way to make the labor of the founding fathers not to be in vain and keep Nasarawa state working is to always keep alive the vision and mission of these founding fathers. The people of the state must coexist peacefully. Nigeria at 60 and Nasarawa at 24, the state is on the move.