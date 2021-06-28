Nasarawa State government said it would pay this month’s salary based on the attendance register of workers who did not participate in the ongoing workers strike in the state.

This was contained in a statement after an emergency expanded executive council meeting presided over by the state governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, at the weekend.

It would be recalled that the organised labour in Nasarawa went on strike two weeks ago, specifically on June 15, 2021, to press home their demands for outstanding promotions and other issues.

The resolution, which was read by the state chairman, civil service commission, Musa Dangana said, “The government maintains its stand on the ‘no work no pay’ order”.

The statement signed by the chairman civil service commission, Alhaji Musa Dangana, said the state government is open to discussion with labour.

The action of the government followed the refusal of the organised labour to sign a memorandum of action for the implementation of outstanding promotions and other issues raised by the unions.

“Having appraised the situation and the negative tendencies it portends to the vision and mission of the present administration in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people, the meeting resolved as follows.

“That government maintains its stand on the No-Work-No-Pay order. Accordingly, salaries for the month of June, 2021 shall be paid based on the attendance registers, therefore, willing workers are enjoined to resume duties immediately;

“That ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) should submit valid attendance registers for the month of June, 2021 to the office of the head of service through their permanent secretaries or chief executive officers,” he said.