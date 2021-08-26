The people of Nasarawa State, last Saturday, surprised Governor Abdullahi Sule, as they trooped out in large numbers to welcome him as he returned back from America, where he went on a private visit for two weeks.

The governor’s intention was to return to the state unnoticed, but surprisingly, he was treated to a resounding reception at every point from Abuja to Lafia, the state capital.

This open show of love by the people, may not be unconnected with the sterling leadership qualities of the governor, who has left no stone unturned in his quest for a better Nasarawa State.

The unprecedented crowd turned out at various designated spots along the Abuja-Lafia expressway to give the governor, a rousing welcome, signifying that they are happy with the development strides of the APC’S led administration in the state.

From Karu, close to FCT, to Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Wamba, Nasarawa Eggon and finally Lafia, where the governor had stop overs, his supporters and admirers turned up with a carnival of songs, dances and colours welcoming him back home.

The people, led by political leaders of their areas, such as commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants, chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the APC, also mobilised their supporters in large numbers to give the governor a rousing welcome.

At each of the points, people were gathered, the entire atmosphere was frenzied and agog, while the governor, who drove in an SUV vehicle emerged from the roof top to acknowledge the crowd.

Speakers after speakers, during the carnival-like reception in Karu, Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon, all eulogised the leadership qualities of the governor, who they described as God sent to the state to turn around it’s fortune.

The governor received a pat on the back for uniting the people, ensuring lasting peace and repositioning the state to become an emerging leading business hub in not only the North Central geopolitical zone, but the country at large.

They called on all APC supporters and admirers of the governor’s policies and programmes, to remain committed and resolute in supporting Governor Sule.

Addressing a mammoth crowd in Karu, Governor Sule expressed appreciation on the massive turnout of the people, stressing that for the people to come out in numbers to welcome him back, signified that the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration are on the right track, bringing about much needed development for the people.

According to the governor, with a united APC, the party has no challenger in the 2023 general election, urging both elected and appointed officials, to be fair, just and to carry everyone along.

At the College of Agric Lafia Gate, the deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, as well as the speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe, alongside top government officials and other prominent sons and daughters of the state, were on ground, to recieve the governor as people from the entire Nasarawa South senatorial district, turned out.

The speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who received the governor in Lafia, said the show of love and solidarity demonstrated by the people of the state, has clearly shown that his leadership is fruitful and generally accepted by the entire citizens.

“You will recall that precisely two weeks ago the governor was out of the country for a private trip abroad, we missed him and he is now back, so we are here to give him a well deserved welcome.

“He is the leader of the state, our father, he is the governor, so we thanked Almighty Allah, who protected and saw him safely throughout the trip.

“His return will bring more peace, bring more prosperity and bring more development to our dear state.

“With what you and I and every other person saw today, how governor, Engr Abdullahi A Sule was overwhelmingly received, you know that by the grace of God, he will be a two term governor that will get his re-election in 2023 very easily” he said.

Governor Sule, while addressing the mammoth crowd at the entrance of the Government House, thanked the people for the show of love and for turning up in their numbers to welcome him back home.

The visibly elated Governor Sule, said the attitude of the people, is but a demonstration of their trust in the APC and his administration.

Recall that Engineer Sule travelled to the United States where he spent 13 days, working for the benefit of the state and its people.