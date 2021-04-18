By Sunday Isuwa

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has been paying rent of over N100 million yearly at a building in Utako, Abuja.

Since inception, many lawmakers and some management staff of the National Assembly are not aware that a parcel of land was allocated to NASC for the building of their permanent site inside the National Assembly Complex.

The inability to get a permanent structure for the operation of NASC within the premises of the National Assembly Complex located at the three Arms Zone has forced the Commission into paying hundreds of millions as rent.

NASC has enormous role it play not just within the National Assembly Abuja, but even in the state assemblies.

The commission, apart from ensuring the smooth operation of the National Assembly, appoints the Clerk to the National Assembly; the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; the Clerk of the Senate; the Clerk of the House of Representatives; the Deputy Clerk of the Senate; the Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives, and other offices in the service of the National Assembly.

According to the law establishing the Commission, NASC may make appointments on promotion and transfer and confirm such appointments; and dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such offices.

Where the commission thinks it expedient that any vacancy in the staff of the National Assembly should be filled by a person holding office in the civil service of the federation or of a state, it shall notify the appropriate Civil Service Commission to that effect and the commission may, after consultation with the Civil Service Commission concerned, cause such vacancy to be filled by way of secondment or transfer.

These among many other functions carry out by NASC do not warrant them operating outside the National Assembly Complex.

NASC which has been fighting for the independence of the State Assemblies in the country must be free from any manipulation.

Even though some State Assembly Service Commission are run by permanent secretaries appointed by the executive arms, the efforts of NASC has ensured democracy keep functioning.

The commission has ensure many state assemblies in the country established State Assembly Service Commission except – Cross River, Imo, Katsina Kano and Kebbi states.

But the Executive Chairman of NASC Ahmed Kadi Amshi said they will ensure the four states get their State Assembly Service Commission this year.

Pundits say the Commission can’t function effectively without a befitting structure to carry out their activities.

An estimate of over N12 billion have been made to erect a structure at the NASC permanent site in the National Assembly premises. The structure which will back the presidential villa, only got an allocation of N3 billion in the 2021 budget.

If a yearly N3 billion is to be released for the project, it means that the 9th Assembly can’t complete the construction of the NASC permanent site because the foundation, according to Amshi, would be laid in June.

But Amshi said the project which will cost over N12 billion can be completed within three years with proper funding.

“Within three years, with adequate funding, the projects should be completed,” Amshi said.

“In building projects, once you have the funding, it is a simple thing to do. But we are hoping that the provision in the budget will be consistent so that we will finish the project as soon as possible,” Amshi said while appealing to members of the National Assembly to sustain the budgetary allocation for the project to be completed on record time.

“This building will be a source of pride to to the members of the National Assembly and the nation at large,” Amshi said of the proposed permanent site of NASC.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have pledge their support for the building project with the allocation of N3 billion in the 2021 budget.

The lawmakers, during their separate oversights function to NASC, announced that N3 billion have been appropriated in the budget for the building project to start adding that it will help the Commission to stop paying an exorbitant rent at an Utako building which is far away from the National Assembly Complex.

Even though the lawmakers said they will not want the project to be abandoned, all hand must be on deck to ensure prompt release of funds for the NASC permanent site that will cost over N12 billion.