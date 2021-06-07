Shareholders of NASCON Allied Industries Plc have approved a total dividend of N1.06 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

The shareholders unanimously gave the approval at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos. For the year under review, the company announced an improved turnover of N28.01 billion, representing a two per cent increase from the previous year of N27.49 billion, despite the economic headwinds generated by the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

The company also recorded N2.69 billion in profit after tax (PAT), a 46 per cent increase for the year, compared to N1.85 billion in 2019, while earnings per share also increased to N1.02 in 2020 compared to N0.70 in 2019. The board of the company recommended a dividend payment of 40 kobo per 50 kobo shares, totalling N1.06 billion.

The chairperson of the company, Mrs. Yemisi Ayeni, said: “We are confident that our business model will enable us to successfully navigate global changes while seizing opportunities to continually create value for our stakeholders.”

Also, the managing director of NASCON, Mr. Paul Farrer said: “We have invested heavily in our new salt refinery. This is a state-of-the-art refinery, using best practices to produce high quality products for our discerning customers. The future for NASCON looks very bright. We have installed our new salt refinery and as a result, established a strong platform for future growth.”

Also, the executive director, commercial, NASCON Allied Industries, Fatima Aliko-Dangote, noted, “the COVID-19 restrictions affected our route-to-market, but we are constantly engaging customers to improve our productivity.”