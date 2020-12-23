BY NKECHI ISAAC, HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has donated electrical power training equipment to Nasarawa State University (NSU), Keffi.

Among the equipment donated include a complete Hydroelectric power plant trainer, wind power plant trainer and Smart Grid Basic Configuration trainer.

Speaking during the official handing over of the equipment in Keffi yesterday, the executive vice chairman/chief executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said the items were donated under the approval and directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, who double as the chairman, Govering Board of the agency.

The NASENI boss recalled that about this time last year, specifically on Tuesday December 30, 2019, the agency also handed over the donated Electrical and Electronics training kits from one of its development partners, De Lorenzo S.P.A, Italy to the institution.

He said, “The electrical power training equipment the agency is donating to the Nasarawa State University today is in line with the MoU and our commitment towards the establishment and development of the new Faculty of Engineering of this great institution.

“The list of the donated power training equipment here today is as follows: Complete Hydroelectric power plant trainer, Wind power plant trainer an Smart Grid Basic Configuration trainer.

“These electrical power and renewable energy training equipment when judiciously utilized are expected to go a long way at providing qualitative training for our engineering students in the power sector.

“With our numerous achievements in the development of the power sector in this country and the level of manpower, skills and experience the

Agency has acquired in this field over the years, I wish to reaffirm our pledge and commitment towards the development of same knowledge and skills at the Faculty of Engineering of this Institution,” he said.

Responding, the chancellor of the university, HRH Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, said the gesture by NASENI in donating the equipments to the institution was quite appreciable.