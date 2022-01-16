Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to seek international collaboration in the area of technology transfer for the development of Nigeria economy, the Agency and the Indonesian Government have agreed to work together.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan Deputy Director, Information of NASENI, stressing that this was made possible when the Indonesia Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Vice Chairman/CE of NASENI, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna in Abuja.

He noted that discussions were held on issues of transfer of technology to Nigeria by Indonesia, exchange of engineering principles, amongst others to create jobs, address poverty in Nigeria and also empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for Nigeria to manufacture products that can compete both at local and foreign markets.

Also agreement for more collaborations were reached on exchange of ideas and innovation, technology transfer in various areas of interest for Nigeria such as Aircraft design, spare parts production, maintenance, repairs, mechanized agriculture, military vehicles, weaponry and ammunition, military vessels.

In his welcome remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI disclosed that the relationship between NASENI and Indonesia dated back to the establishment of the Agency since 1992 as Nigeria adopted similar activities of PT.PINDAD of Indonesia, adding that NASENI also had benefited a lot from Indonesia technology know-hows.

He said that NASENI’s Small Hydro Power (SHP) Turbine was reverse engineered from the one procured from Indonesia after the initial training of NASENI engineers by Indonesia on manufacturing of Cross-Flow Turbine, which is currently in use at some of Nigeria dams for generation of power especially at the rural areas.

He noted that President Muhamamdu Buhari has mandated NASENI to seek collaboration in technology transfer on manufacturing and domestication of armoured personnel carriers from Indonesia and other equipment needed for manufacturing of fertilizer, aircraft, mechanized agriculture and irrigation system. He added that with the collaboration, Indonesia would help Nigeria acquire many more technologies for the development of Nigeria economy especially in the agricultural sector.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, the Indonesian Ambassador noted that after the EVC last visit to Indonesian Embassy in Nigeria, the Embassy received an update of proposal from PT. PINDAD Indonesia to establish a Memorandum of Understanding between PT. PINDAD and NASENI in Rural Multipurpose Mechanical Tools Projects (AMDESS) to help Nigerian farmers.

He further explained that with transfer of technology agreement between Nigeria and Indonesia through NASENI especially in agriculture, Nigeria farmers would improve mechanized agriculture with AMDESS to enable them overcome inequality and develop the potential that exists in the country side to create economic resilience.

He said “in Indonesia, this particular vehicle is popular to help farmers in growing their plantation and support harvest management. The vehicle can easily be converted because it is equipped with devices that can transmit power from the car to other machines.”