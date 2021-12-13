Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has disclosed that the annual budget of the National Assembly appears grossly inadequate given its mandate, membership, the scope of operations, and agencies under it.

He disclosed this on Monday at the maiden edition of the Distinguished Parliamentarians Lecture Series organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

In his lecture titled, “The Legislature, Legislative Mandate and the People – The Reality and the Public Perception,” Lawan said the budget and running cost of the National Assembly is one of the lowest of any presidential democracy in the world.

The Senate president while dispelling several misconceptions about the National Assembly, said its budget is perhaps one of the most persistent and vexatious issues that have dented the image of the legislature with widespread presumptions that the budget of the National Assembly is not known.

According to him, it is well known that the budget of the National Assembly which has never risen above N150billion since 1999, is a fraction of the budget of the federal government, much less than the budget of some ministries in the executive arm of government.

He said, “the National Assembly on the average accounts for 2.81% of the national budgetary allocation over the six years between 2011 and 2016 and much less in the last two years.

“Between 2011 and 2014, the National Assembly attracted an annual budgetary allocation of N150 billion, which is about 3 percent of the total budgets for those years.

“This, the budget of the National Assembly had actually reduced despite the growing complexity and expansion in the operations of the legislature.

“The budget of the National Assembly appears grossly inadequate given its mandate, membership, the scope of operations, and agencies under it.

“For instance, the Assembly will require additional billions of naira if its core committees are to effectively undertake oversight functions including visits as mandated in the Constitution and standing orders,” he said.

The Senate President noted that the same level of scrutiny that is given to the National Assembly budget should also be applied to other sectors where bigger chunks of the nation’s resources are allocated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawan said another misconception was about the allowances of members of the National Assembly, adding that the total salary of a member of the Senate is about N1.5 million and that of the House of Representatives is about N1.3milion.

He added, “the quarterly office running allowance for legislators is what we erroneously conflated with a monthly income to create confusion and mislead the Nigerian people.

“The average office running cost for a Senator is about N13million while that of a member of the House of Representatives is N8million.

“This is to cover the cost of local/international travel and transport, consulting of professional service, medical services, office stationery/ computer consumables, books, newspapers, magazines, and periodicals, maintainer of motor vehicles and office equipment, and constituency outreach, among others. This is one of the lowest of any presidential democracy in the world.”

Lawan also said to single out one arm of government for corruption without any hard evidence is to undermine the authority of the institution.

He said allegations of corruption must be supported by evidence to avoid media trials.

He said another common misconception that has been propagated by the media is that legislative functions may be undertaken in antagonism with the executive.

“This terrible misunderstanding and conceptualization of how the government is supposed to work have led many to brand us as a rubber-stamp legislature. Nothing can be further from the truth,” he said .

He listed the factors that have contributed to the negative perception of the legislature include feeling that the legislature is ineffective or self-serving, deterioration in the economy, and rising levels of poverty as unemployment.

Others are “inclination of the media to adopt much more critical and negative position towards the legislature than any other arms of government, lack of public knowledge and awareness about the functions of the legislature and mode of operation.”