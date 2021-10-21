Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said the National Assembly leadership would continue to support the legislature through the provision of needed infrastructure to ensure that the institution delivers on its mandate to Nigerians.

Lawan gave the assurance on Wednesday in an address he delivered at the foundation laying ceremony of the permanent office complex of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

He said the provision of needed infrastructure would guarantee and enhance productivity of the legislature in service delivery.

In a statement issued by his special assistant (Press), Ezrel Tabiowo, the Senate president said, “The leadership and membership of the National Assembly, are totally committed to ensuring that this legislative arm of government is given the kind of support that it deserves for us to have a legislature that will be effective and efficient in delivering its service and mandate.