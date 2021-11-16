Since the return of civil rule in 1999, Nigerians have consistently sought to have an improved electoral process of selecting their leaders in a free and fair manner. The clamour increased steadily over time arising from perceived imperfections in the system.

The National Assembly just responded to that yearning when it passed into law the Electoral Act Amendment bill 2021. Two significant provisions in the new law are the granting of the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the authority to transmit electronically the results of elections from the polling areas to a central collation point and the mandating of political parties to choose their candidates for election through the direct primary process.

There is a sense of achievement and contentment among Nigerians in the National Assembly’s decision to allow INEC to deploy technology in transmitting election results. That particular provision, in section 52 of the bill, was very contentious. The debate on it pitted lawmakers against one another in both the Senate and House of Representatives and between the two Houses. In the end the two chambers varied even as they eventually reconciled areas of contention.

On the one hand, INEC had continually insisted that it had the capability to achieve electronic transmission of results from across Nigeria and had successfully tested it already. On the other, the Senate amended the bill to mandate INEC to seek the approval of both the National Assembly and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before it can transmit election results electronically. The senators predicated their argument on NCC’s claim that there is inadequate mobile phone communication network coverage across the length and breadth of Nigeria to warrant trusting the technology with an issue as sensitive as transmitting the results of an election to it. Voting on this provision split the Senate along party lines, with senators in support of e-transmission coming from the opposition parties while the ruling party senators voted in favour of subjecting INEC to NASS and NCC supervision. It was a provision that removed INEC’s constitutionally guaranteed power to decide the modalities for conducting elections and would have attracted litigation.

On its part, the House of Representatives passed a different provision in which INEC was allowed to use electronic transmission where it deems fit. As is the practice when the two chambers pass laws with differing items, a harmonisation committee drawn from both chambers was set up to iron out the areas of divergence. When it finally submitted its report, they adopted the lower chamber’s position to allow INEC to adopt e-transmission of results wherever it can and manual means where it can’t.

As a newspaper, we hail the National Assembly for approving this provision. It showed that they listened and obeyed the will of Nigerians who spoke in favour of this item as individuals and groups. Manually carrying election results from polling units to collation centres gave room for desperate politicians to make attempts to subvert the will of the electorate by tampering with results along the line.

We also commend the lawmakers for the second provision on direct primaries. The matter is till generating controversy, especially with governors in both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed to the idea. This provision seeks to allow all party members to have a say in who fly their flags in general elections. In the indirect system that most parties had been used to, delegates made up of local party leaders and elected and appointed office holders gather at a convention/congress to choose candidates for election. This placed the process under the firm grip of state governors who control the party structures in the states. With their unlimited access to state resources and political power and influence, their whims and caprices decide who emerge candidates for the party. However, throwing the process open with direct primaries will whittle their control and allow more participation by women and youth in the political process.

The governors’ argument that adopting the direct primaries will be cumbersome and costlier for the parties is a valid point. However, it pales into insignificance when considered how they have abused their powers and privileges to scuttle internal democracy in their respective parties.

In our considered opinion, if it is a bitter pill to swallow in the course of providing a level playing field in the political contest, so be it. Still, it is obvious that both INEC and the lawmakers still have work to do. The former should work harder to remove the glitches noticed with the technology it deploys at elections while the latter should be ready to overrule the president should naysayers succeed in lobbying him to reject the bill.