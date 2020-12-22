BY BODE GBADEBO, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO and IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The National Assembly yesterday passed the 2021 appropriation bill and

jerked it up by N505 billion.

The Senate considered the report of its committee on appropriation on

the proposed 2021 budget and consequently passed the Bill into law

thereby authorising the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF)

of the Federation, the total sum of N13, 588,027,886,175 as against

the initial proposal of N13, 082,420,568,233 presented to a joint

session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on

Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The same figure was concurred and passed by the House of

Representatives at its own special sitting too on Monday.

The House approved the use of 10 per cent out of monies recovered from

corruption cases for the expenditure of the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian

Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) are authorized to change and defray

from all monies standing in credit to the units as revenues or penalties or sanctions at 10 per cent for the technical setup and operational cost at the units in this financial year,” the report on

the 2021 budget presented by the chairman, House Committee on

Appropriation, Hon. Aliyu Betara, reads.

According to the Senate, the increase in the 2021 budget size by about

N505 billion was necessitated by the need to upscale the National

Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with N365 billion and a discovered

under-projection of revenue to the tune of N100 billion.

The Senate Committee on Appropriation chaired by Senator Barau Jibrin

(APC, Kano North), said it observed the impact of COVID-19 on all

aspects of national life, remarkable increase in Nigeria’s oil price

hovering between $47 and $50 per barrel in the international market,

which is above the $40 benchmark price earlier approved by the

National Assembly.

It said other observations included the discovery of under-projection

of the total revenue to the tune of N100 billion; need to enhance the

budget structure in order to allow for the reflation of the economy

and accelerate its recovery from recession; and the dire need for

optimal allocation and judicious utilisation of the available scarce

resources for economic recovery, diversification, enhancement of

competitiveness and social inclusion.

The committee, therefore, recommended that given the increasing global

oil prices beyond the approved $40 benchmark, the executive arm of

government may wish to submit a Supplementary Appropriation Bill in

order to fund critical areas that will further aid the acceleration of

the economy out of the present recession.

Consequently, the Senate unanimously approved 2021 Appropriation Bill

as recommended by the committee with a Statutory Transfer =

N496,528,471,273 billion; Reccurrent Expenditure = N5,641,970,060,680

trillion; Capital Expenditure = N4,125,149,354,222 trillion; Debt

Servicing = N3,324,380,000,000 trillion; and GDP Growth Rate of 3.00%,

with a Total Expenditure of N13,588,027,886,175.

The Committee added the 2021 budget was based on the parameters

approved by the National Assembly when it considered the Medium Term

Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper last week Thursday.

Benchmark Price of Crude Oil was fixed at $40USD Per Barrel; Crude Oil

Production at 1.86mbpd; Exchange Rate at N379/US$; and Gross Domestic

Production (GDP) Growth Rate at 3.00 percent.

For Capital Expenditure in the year 2021, the sum of N24,090,340,416

was budgeted for the Presidency; N127,850,984,984 for Ministry of

Defence; N7,994,280,245 for Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

N19,721,066,865 for Federal Ministry of Information and Culture;

N38,846,293,565 for Ministry of Interior; N2,491,111,568 for Office of

the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; N218,432,074 for

Auditor General of the Federation; N17,882,480,948 for Ministry of

Police Affairs; N17,664,285,343 for Ministry of Communication and

Digital Economy; and N45,647,587,613 for the Office of the National

Security Adviser.

Others such as the Infrastructure Concessionary Regulatory Commission

had N353,678,953; Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation N45,637,061,225; Special Duties and Inter-Governmental

Affairs – N8,872,787,424; Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural

Development – N211,077,457,584; Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget

and National Planning – N376,359,450,498; Federal Ministry of

Industry, Trade and Investment – N64,760,781,172; Federal Ministry of

Labour and Employment – N63,526,109,193; Federal Ministry of Science andTechnology – N107,061,118,360; Federal Ministry of Transport – N209,736,113,910; Federal Ministry of Aviation – N70,189,215,332; and Federal Ministry of Power – N206,745,895,389.

In addition, N3,340,140,120 was approved for Ministry of Petroleum

Resources; N12,605,747,806 for the Ministry of Mines and Steel

Development; N399,694,565,222 for the Federal Ministry of Works and

Housing; N110,455,765 for the National Salaries and Wages Commission;

N261,170,602 for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission;

N159,745,000,315 for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources;

N5,097,558,027 for the Federal Ministry of Justice; N1,363,636,403 for

the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission;

N37,330,762,421 for the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The sum of N22,024,592,197 was approved for the Ministry of Niger

Delta Affairs; N10,639,249,276 for the Federal Ministry of Youth and

Sports Development; N11,204,210,256 for Ministry of Women Affairs;

N156,172,307,765 for the Federal Ministry of Education;

N134,591,025,027 for Federal Ministry of Health; N24,554,710,490 for

Federal Ministry of Environment; N4,839,951,093 for National

Population Commission; and N75,768,539,782 for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Meanwhile, the Senate President warned that the National Assembly would not accede to another request from the Executive to extend the capital implementation of the 2020 budget.

Lawan stated this in his remark after the upper chamber passed the

N13.588 trillion budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

According to Lawan, the National Assembly’s approval granting

extension for implementation of the capital component of the 2020

budget last week, should therefore be fully utilised by Ministries,

Departments and Agencies of Government.

He added that the extension of capital implementation of the 2020 budgettill 31st March, 2021; alongside the implementation of the 2021 budget starting in January 2021, would guarantee sufficient injection

of funds into Nigeria’s economy.

“For Nigerians, this budget that has been passed in the National Assembly today, is to ensure that the economy is supported fully through public expenditure, because the economy of our country depends

largely on public expenditure.

“The budget extension period for implementation of the 2020 budget,

which we did last year, is to ensure that the funds that are available

for 2020 are not lost.

“So, there will be two budgets running; funds from 1st January, 2021,

up to 31st March, 2021; and then the implementation of the 2021 budget

itself to start from January. That is an absolute fight against the

recession we are suffering from.

“With a projected 3 per cent growth in our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 2021 budget, we believe that the recession which Nigeria is in will be over before the end of the first quarter.”

Lawan, while urging the Executive arm of government to ensure the implementation of the 2020 budget till March 2021 as extended last week by the Legislature, warned that the National Assembly would reject any further extension request on the implementation of capital

expenditure contained in the 2020 budget.

“I want to urge the executive arm of government, first to ensure that

they implement the 2020 budget that will last up till 31st March, 2021.

“There will be no extension after 31st March. Everyone must be on

their toes in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure they implement the budget 2020.

“And for 2021, we have to do everything and anything possible to ensure that we implement the budget like we tried to do in 2020.

“I believe that the economy of Nigerians will receive the right kind of boost from the implementation of the two budgets,” the Senate President said