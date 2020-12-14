BY BODE GBADEBO |

Barring last-minute change of plan, the National Assembly will pass the proposed 2021 budget within the week, LEADERSHIP gathered.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday, October 8, 2020 presented the N13.08trillion budget estimates for the 2021 fiscal year before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The Appropriation Bill, 2021 subsequently passed Second Reading on the floor of the Senate on Thursday October 15, 2020 after a two-day debate on the general principles of the Bill by lawmakers.

Also, the Finance Bill 2020, which is expected to aid the implementation of the 2021 budget when passed into law, was forwarded to the National Assembly by President Buhari and the accompanying letter was read at both sittings of the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

LEADERSHIP gathered last night that appropriate Standing Committees were putting finishing touches on both proposed fiscal policies of the federal government ahead of the harmonised report presentations on them at plenary tomorrow, Tuesday.

While the Appropriation Committees of both the Senate and House of Representatives were doing final work on the proposed 2021 budget, the Finance Committees were finalising work on the Finance Bill, 2020.

It is expected that after the presentation of the harmonised report on the 2021 Appropriation Bill at both chambers tomorrow, the report will be listed for consideration on the next legislative day, which is Wednesday after which it will be passed into law.

It will be recalled that the Senate President, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had on Friday, November 20, 2020 hinted that the 2021 Appropriation Bill would be passed into law by the second week of December.

“We are working to pass the 2021 budget by the second week of December by the Grace of God,” Lawan had said at a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) in Abuja.

Attempt to speak with the chairman of the lead committee on the budget – Senate Committee on Appropriation – Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) on the development proved abortive as his known phone lines were switched off last night at the time of filing this report.