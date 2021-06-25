Senate President Ahmed Lawan has said the legislature won’t be frivolously supporting or approving loans for the executive arm of government.

He disclosed this yesterday to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him, whenever they have to approve any loan, the legislature would insist on the details of what projects will be funded by those by those loans.

He admitted that Nigeria doesn’t have the needed revenues, saying the country is poor.

He said, “What I want to assure Nigerians here is that we are not going to be frivolously supporting or approving loans for the executive arm of government.

“Whenever we have to approve any loan, we have to insist on the details of what projects will be funded by those by those loans,” he said.

