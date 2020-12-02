By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike unless the Federal government resolves the shortcomings surrounding the IPPIS.

The union also said it is ready to embark on all appropriate legitimate action to guarantee fairness, justice and equity in the sharing of the N40 billion earned allowance promised by the Federal government to University based unions.

Addressing journalists in Abuja during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, president of NASU, Makolo Hassan said since members of the union migrated to the IPPIS platform, there experience has been a painful one.

According to him, all efforts to get the Accountant General of the Federation to redress the noticeable shortcomings have not yielded positive results.

He said some of the noticeable shortcomings include underpayment of salaries, high taxation, delay in payment of salaries, non-payment of promotion arrears among others.

He recalled that the union had embarked on a 14-day warning strike and a memorandum of understanding signed with government on October 20, 2020 where the director of IPPIS was directed to ensure that all the anomalies are corrected within two weeks.

He said, “in the face of these challenges and lukewarm attitude of the Federal government and the IPPIS office towards redressing these shortcomings, NASU may have no choice than to embark, as soon as possible on a full blown strike in inter-university centres, polytechnics and colleges of education except something is done very urgently to positively remedy the situation.”

Speaking further, he also drew government attention to the contentious issues around the sharing of the N40 billion earned allowance.

He said, “We are not unmindful of the fact that what the federal government has been doing since 2012 is to release a token to the Non-teaching staff to share from what they have ceded to another group within the system. However, we like to caution that this time around, if in the next release of the Earned allowance, our members are short changed as it was in 2017 and 2018, we will have no choice than to embark on appropriate legitimate action which will guarantee fairness, justice and equity in the sharing of whatever is allocated in as Earned Allowance.”

Hassan also warned of what he described as a crisis of motivation in the university sector, saying that this has led to quality of manpower looking outside the shores of the country for better salaries and conditions of service.

The President of the union said there must be conscious effort by government to improve the level of funding of educational institutions so that they can regain their lost glory and get some of nation’s tertiary institutions to rank among the best globally.