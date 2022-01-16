The deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, has appealed for calm among party members as the party prepares for the much anticipated national convention next month.

He advised party members to address their grievances, if any, within the party’s allowed channels and confines of decency, stressing that it would be inimical to act in ways that would seek to hurt the party.

Williams who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday, dismissed concerns that the APC would not have a crisis-ridden convention.

He added that the issues within the party were being magnified beyond proportion even as he noted that disagreements were inevitable in any viable political platform, especially a party which is set to not just retain its governing status at the centre but win more states in 2023 general elections.

“The gains of victory can accommodate all shades of opinion and persons. President Buhari is a father to all and has demonstrated clearly that he belongs to nobody but belongs to everybody.”

“A good man is a good man irrespective of tribe or religion. We truly need good Nigerians to take us to our promise Land. We need to be united on all fronts if we must keep Nigeria together.”

He however encouraged people of Cross River to buy into the privatisation programme of Governor Ben Ayade, adding that government had a lot in its hands to venture into business.

