Acting national librarian and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Dr Oluchi Kalu, has decried the influence of social media on the Nigerian children.

Kalu spoke yesterday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, in an occasion to commemorate the 2021 readership promotion campaign in the state, at National Library, Shendam road.

She called on parents to monitor the content their children consume in the social media to guard against negative influences.

According to her a lot of youths are glued to the social media thereby affecting their productivity and time to study and develop themselves for future challenges.

She said that all manner of content are found in the social media, so parents should always check to know what their children are using the social media for, in order to guard against vices that would further weaken the value system.

The CEO also said that the campaign is organised annually by the national library with a view to revive the moribund reading culture among Nigerians.

“To revive the moribund reading culture, we usually embark on readership promotion campaigns with focus on children and youths in primary and secondary schools.

“We also focus attention to travellers in motor parks, inmates in the Correctional Centres and rural communities and it has been yielding results over the years,” she added.

She therefore appealed to all stakeholders to join hands with them to ensure that all Nigerians especially the youths embrace good reading habit for the overall development of the country.

Head of Nasarawa State branch of National Library, Mrs Isa Refkatu, decried the poor reading culture in the country, as she attributed it to distraction by ICT facilities and social media as well as the prevailing economic hardship.

She added that they would not relent on their mandate until they return the youths to reading and writing to build the cultural values and morals for national development.