BY IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The acting leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor and other elder statesmen have called for a new federal constitution to ensure the stability and unity of Nigeria, insisting that the move to amend the 1999 Constitution is a waste of time and resources.

The elder statesmen made this known yesterday when ethnic nationalities made their presentation at the “Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-ethnic Peace Dialogue,” organised by Youths off the street Initiatives (YOTSI) and its Diaspora Partners in Abuja.

Adebanjo stressed that Afenifere believes the country needs a brand new constitution agreed to by all the nationalities in the country, that if a new constitution is made on the basis of true federalism, there will be no more agitations for Biafra, there will be no more agitations for Oduduwa Republic, and other self-determination groups, because what gave birth to their agitations would have been taken care of.

According to the leader of Afenifere, it is gratifying to note that the organisers of the programme acknowledged the fact that Nigeria, is presently faced with critical threats capable of engendering another civil war and “forceful political break-up.”

“In the letter of invitation sent to us, the organisers said inter alia and I quote: ‘Nigeria is on the brink of a second civil war and certainly will not survive it. The political atmosphere is already over-saturated with tensions and getting more combustive and volatile.

‘This is the reason we must act now, in order to prevent the ethnic cleansing, bloodbath, mass murder, genocide and forceful disintegration waiting to happen.

‘The damaging consequences will be grievous if these critical warnings are taken for granted. We are sitting on a ticking time bomb and it is about to explode.’ End of quote,” he said.

He stressed that there is no doubt whatsoever that Nigeria is presently faced with critical threats of imminent second civil war and forceful political break-up and perhaps even more.

Obiozor, who supported the call for a new constitution, further said that Nigeria needs a national conference to address the various challenges militating against the unity and stability of the nation.

Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife who made the presentation on behalf of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said that the report of 2014 National Conference joined with that of 1963 constitution, will give Nigeria a new Constitution.