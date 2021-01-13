A Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine or drug based on natural medicine will soon be produced in Nigeria, as researches are being intensified on that.

A natural medicine practitioner, Dr Ndubuisi Nwakakwa, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday.

Nwakakwa, a consultant acupunturist, said that within a short time such a vaccine or drug would surface.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for natural medicine practitioners to contribute more to healthcare delivery.

“ The COVID-19 pandemic paved way for government’s call for practitioners to come forward with a cure to the pandemic.

“Researches are on; within a short time, a vaccine or drug based on natural medicine will surface,” Nwakakwa, a Visiting Professor to Indian Acupuncture Training and Research Centre, Jaipur, told NAN.

The one-time Acting Provost of defunct Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Lagos, said that there was the need for Nigeria to do more investigation on the potency of natural things it was endowed with.

“Other countries can seek ours, this will create a huge economy for Nigeria,” he said.

The acupuncturist said that natural medicine had impacted much on Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system, particularly in villages difficult to access by the orthodox system.

According to Nwakakwa, natural medicine practitioners have filled the vacuum in such areas.

“Where western practitioners dread to go, natural medicine practitioners are there. It is an age-long system.

“Before the advent of the western system, our society had been benefiting from it, from child delivery to dressing of wounds, etc.

“Most of the ailments or diseases that have defied the western system are being handled and managed by natural medicine practitioners of various fields such as acupuncture, homeopathy, traditional medicine.

“There are economic benefits to Nigeria as a result of low expenditure by patients who go for natural medicine.

“Adverse effects are minimal,” he said.