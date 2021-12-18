The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral, A.Z. Gambo, has inaugurated two projects in the Central Naval Command (CNC) in Bayelsa State.

Inaugurating the projects yesterday, Gambo said the projects which include the construction of a Mast Island and NNS Soroh Regulating Office would boost professional efficiency of the Nigerian Naval personnel in Camp Porbeni.

Gambo cautioned officers and ratings, warning that anyone found culpable in perpetrating economic sabotage would be dealt with.

“There is no sacrifice in an operation area that will go in vain. So, I urge the Central Naval Command leadership and the subordinate commanders to keep this effort on.

“The more value we add when we come to a space, the more the people that come after us will also add value when they come around.

“So far, the CNC has been doing well in operations as visible in the last few weeks and arrest of suspects.

“The expectation of the Naval Headquarters and the Defence Headquarters is making sure that any personnel that is found wanting will face the penalty as a lesson to others,” he said.

The CNS congratulated NNS Soroh and the Eastern Fleet for a good show of annual sea inspection which was successful and yielded results.

In attendance during the inspection were the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbuchulam, the Commander NNS Soroh, Commodore Patrick Effah and other top officers of the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after the inauguration in Central Naval Command, he will proceed to NNS Delta and Eastern Naval Command, in River State to also inaugurate some projects. (NAN)