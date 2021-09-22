The Nigerian Navy yesterday adopted about forty five resolutions for effective service delivery for its personnel across the country.

The resolutions adopted after a retreat of the Naval Engineering 2021 themed, “ Repositioning the Naval Engineering Branch for Effective Delivery” held at the Conference Centre Naval Dockyard Victoria Island, Lagos, harped on promulgation of engendering incentives and awards policy.

It also stressed the need for institutionalized attitudinal change mentorship programmes for engineers, among others.

In his closing remarks, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, said that the 2021 edition of the Naval Engineering Retreat input have not only added glamour to this occasion but have greatly enriched the quality of the outcome of the retreat.

“We are glad and indeed grateful for your participation and valuable discourse towards enhancing the effectiveness of the Naval Engineering Branch where it will further rekindle and reaffirm our friendship and shared commitment to moving the Nigerian Navy forward.

“ We remain highly indebted to you all and I would like to seize this opportunity to assure you that the Naval Headquarters will continue to do all within its power to retain the confidence the government has reposed in the Nigerian Navy”