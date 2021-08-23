The Nigerian Navy (NN) has uncovered an illegal refinery producing Premium Motor Spirit around Baruwa in Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The NN has been on the watch through the operation Awatse as a result of intelligence received for some weeks that some groups of people are operating an illegal refinery in the area.

Speaking on the incident, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of Nigerian Navy Western Command, Rear Admiral, Jason Gbassa, said the action was as a result of intelligence they received for some weeks and they have repeatedly been on this case.

According to him, “yesterday they set up and they discovered four trucks came into this area, the striking thing is that within a built up area like this for people to have the effrontery to carry out illegal acts against the mandate of Operation Awatse, so we took the time to come in here to effect this arrest.

“We have four of the trucks with us, some of them are loaded and we are going to move them back to base and follow up with further investigations and hand them over to the appropriate agencies to follow up.

“you will recall that some weeks ago, four people who were involved in a similar incidence were sentenced and handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service and similarly we will ensure to follow up on this same case to see to it that we conclude effectively to make sure that the trucks are forfeited to the federal government.”