The Bauchi branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has inaugurated a new executive to run its affairs for the next two years.

The new chairman following the association’s election is Barrister Jibrin S. Jibrin, who takes over from Abubakar Abdulhameed Bunun.

In his inaugural speech at the weekend at the State High Court of Justice Complex in Bauchi, the newly elected NBA chairman, Barrister Jibrin .S. Jibrin said the vision of the administration has been articulated in greater details in a document entitled “The Seven – Point Action Initiative” which were offered during the manifesto exercise that preceded the election.

He said that the focal points of his administration include but are not limited to; respect, protection and welfare of members; secretariat/bar centre; economic/financial diversification; bar/bench forum; package for young lawyers; capacity building and creating synergy with NBA national leadership.

“By way of elaborating on some of these plans, let me explain that with respect to the conceived action point which is aimed at ensuring respect, protection and welfare for lawyers in every part of the state, we shall be convening an interactive session/summit between members of the bar and bench.

“To crown it all, our administration will continue with the role of being vanguard of the judiciary and judicial officers. We shall continue to press for the welfare and better working conditions of all judicial personnel. Of major interest to us is the actualisation of the much talked about judicial autonomy in the state,” he said.

Jibrin explained that, “This means that at the state level, we shall encourage and partner with the government to walk its talk with regards to its promise at implementing the autonomy at full scale. It is commendable that Governor Bala Muhammad demonstrated leadership and wisdom by expressing the willingness to let the constitutional provision relating to the issue prevail”.

Inaugurating the new leadership, the chief judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar called on the new leadership to be united in order to succeed.