President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, has called on lawyers in the country to speak with one voice in condemnation of attempts to desecrate the sanctity of the country’s judiciary.

Akpata, while condemning the recent invasion by yet to be identified person on the residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, insisted that lawyers as ministers in the temple of justice must speak with one voice against any evil doing against the bench.

He gave the warning in the Supreme Court, yesterday, at a special court session in honor of the late Justice of the court, Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji.

Akpata said, “The cacophony of often discordant voices emanating from what ordinarily should be one Bar, on this same issue, has almost become comical and those to whom we purport to direct our umbrage may be forgiven for not taking us seriously.

“It serves no useful purpose, after the NBA has clearly articulated a position on such a serious matter, for other groups within the association, whether they be a body of senior or junior advocates, to muddy the waters by embarking on needless road-shows and issuing statements that only serve to portray our association, and indeed our approach to the issue at hand, as uncoordinated and ultimately ineffective.”

He emphasised, “The NBA is the only voice of the legal profession in Nigeria and it has spoken unequivocally on this issue and shall follow this up with unmistakable resolve.”

The NBA president said,” In this instant case, the NBA has been unequivocal in its condemnation of this dastardly act. We have also called an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Association at which immediate next steps were prescribed and adopted.

“We are thoroughly dissatisfied with the denials emanating from the relevant agencies and departments of Government and we have vowed to leave no stone unturned in our bid to unmask all those behind this attack and to bring to justice anyone found culpable, no matter how highly placed.”

The Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN), Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, in his address described the late Justice Oseji, as a dedicated and passionate judicial officer whose judgements were not only fact-based but very analytical and inclusive.

Justice Muhammad said the excellent performance of late Justice Oseji on the Bench had ignited a spark of admiration in many levels of courts in the country.

“He had, in no small way, displayed high proficiency in the seamless dispensation of justice, which evidently relied on his mastery of law and impressive scholarship”, he said and added that the late justice had lived a life that now lives in the hearts of many across the globe.