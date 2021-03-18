By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Chairman of Gombe Bulls Basketball Club, Ibrahim Gimba, has charged the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to urgently expedite action on the directive given by the world basketball governing body (FIBA) to complete the amendment of NBBF constitution.

Recall that FIBA had in a letter sent to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), maintained that its initial stance of July 2017, requesting for fresh elections to resolve the crisis rocking the NBBF stood.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports yesterday, Gimba said it is very necessary for Engineer Habu Gumel-led NOC to hasten the amendment of the NBBF constitution before the Tokyo Olympics, saying anything less than that means there will be no elections in basketball this year.

He warned the Sports Ministry against attempting to interfere in the federation’s elections.

“FIBA has directed the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to complete the process of amending the NBBF constitution by inviting the two factions to make their inputs. So, we are waiting for the NOC,” Gimba said.

“We are sure they would take action now because without amendment there would be no elections in basketball and the crisis would continue. But we pray the NOC finishes the process, then we adopt it and send the copy to FIBA and get it ratified before the Tokyo Olympics is over.”

“By the time the process is completed and we have the constitution on the ground, the Sports Ministry should allow the people’s will prevail without any form of interference.”

The Gombe Bulls boss who alongside Kwara Falcons instituted court case against the Musa Kida-led board after their rights to represent Nigeria at the FIBA Africa Club Championship were truncated by the board said they are ready for the upcoming federations elections and would work with Kida if emerge as a President.

“Our camp will contest the elections and if at the end Musa Kida still emerges as the President in accordant with NBBF constitutions, so be it and we would collapse our structures together with his to move forward as one basketball family and with that no would flagrantly deny league champion opportunity to represent the country at the club championship.”