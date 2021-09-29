Former Nigerian basketball and NBA star, Ejike Ugboaja has debunked suggestions that he wants to contest for the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) presidency.

Ugboaja, a member of Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida-led dissolved board of NBBF who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to disregard people linking him to the NBBF’s presidency, saying his interest for now is focusing on developing young Nigerian basketball players.

“I never thought of contesting for the NBBF president in the upcoming election. What I’m doing now is to focus on developing young Nigerian basketball players, so when the time comes to contest the NBBF election I will do so,” Ugboaja said.

Recall that Musa Kida-led board of NBFF was accused by some of the board of running the affairs of the federation alone and with his cronies who were not members of the board, a situation they claimed worked against their board.

Kida was allegedly accused of financial misappropriation by members of his board, including the alleged money released by the federal government for the settlement of D’Tigress four years debts which were allegedly not remitted to the players appropriately.

The board was also accused of being shrouded in secrecy, a situation board members like Ejike Ugboaja and others were almost throwing in the towel if not for intervention of the stakeholders and for the love of the games.