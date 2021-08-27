National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has queried the management of Channels Television over comments made by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on the station’s breakfast show, “Sunrise Daily.”

NBC described the governor’s comment as “inciting, divisive and unfair.”

It was gathered that the commission summoned presenters of the TV station, Chamberlain Usoh and Kayode Okikiolu, to its office in Abuja for questioning.

A letter to the television station titled, ‘Notice of Infraction’ dated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 and signed by its director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, NBC said the programme which had Governor Ortom as a guest, was observed to contain “inciting, divisive and unfair comments which were not thoroughly interrogated by the anchors.”

The regulatory body said the actions of the television station negated Sections 1.10.4, 3.1.1, 3.3.1(b), 3.3.1(e), 3.11.1(a), and 3.12.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Consequently, NBC said Channels Television is required to explain why appropriate sanctions should not be applied for these infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The regulatory body said the response of Channels TV should reach the commission within 24 hours of the receipt of this letter.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked reports that it arrested Channels TV journalists over an interview the station granted Ortom.

DSS described the reports as false and that they should be disregarded.

Reacting, DSS’ spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said no Channels TV presenter was arrested as reported by a section of the media.

According to reports not (LEADERSHIP) DSS arrested Usoh and his colleagues following their programme which featured Ortom.

There were also reports that that the presidency had ordered NBC to go after Channels TV licence over the same interview.

Also, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and some activists yesterday stormed the headquarters of NBC, Abuja to register their displeasure over the query issued to Channels Television. In a live update monitored by our correspondent, Sowore was seen adorned in a black top with “Justice” written boldly on it with other activists, stood at the entrance of the commission’s office.

Some staff of the commission were seen leaving the premises of the agency and queried the presence of Sowore and others at the entrance.