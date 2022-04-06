The Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa and three others have slammed a N1billion lawsuit against Linda Ikeji, a Nigerian renowned micro-online blogger for defamation and libel.

The suit with number EHC/210/2021 at the Delta State High Court holden at Effurun Court 2, Delta State, had the Registered Trustees of NBM of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kakor, Olorogun Felix Kupa and Mayor Onyebueke as claimants with Linda Ikeji as the sole defendant.

The matter which is before Justice Roli Daibo-Harriman of High Court 2, High Court of Justice, Effurun, came up yesterday but the defendant was absent and was not represented by any counsel.

The claimants through their counsel, Chief E.K. Agbroko is praying the court for an award of N1 billion only and an unreserved apology to be published in her blog and two national newspapers amongst others.

The counsel averred that Ikeji had on 19th October published in her blog an article in which she defamed his clients by referring to them as ‘Black Axe’, calling them names different from their organisation.

Agbroko added that his clients’ organisation is not known as such. According to him, “The name of the organisation is NBM of Africa, she also called them criminals in the said publication.

“When my clients got wind of the publication, they consulted me and we put up a demand letter of retraction and apology. But she neglected and refused to do the needful. After several reminders and upon expiration of the letters, the organization decided that a libel suit be filed against her.

“This suit will be an eye opener to all bloggers who do not verify facts before publishing, when the trial starts the whole details will be unfolded.”

The matter first came up on the 24th January, 2022, but she failed to put up appearances and a defence. The matter has had three adjournments. The court adjourned to 13th May, 2022 for commencement of trial.