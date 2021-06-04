The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given air operating certificate (AOC) for three aircraft leased by Green Africa, Nigeria’s value airline for it to commence commercial flights.

The new budget airline has received three ATR 72-600s from ACIA Aero Leasing. The third aircraft with registration ZS-XZC /5N-GAD arrived Lagos yesterday.

Amid the pandemic-induced market disruption, Green Africa laid out a roadmap for market entry by deploying ACIA’s ATR aircraft to deliver affordable, short-haul connectivity between Nigerian cities to stimulate the region’s economic development and business activity.

The founder and chief executive officer of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said “Receiving our third aircraft today signifies Green Africa’s readiness to enter into service and start serving our customers. ACIA Aero Leasing has been a very supportive partner and we are proud of this relationship.”

ACIA Aero Leasing chief executive officer, Mick Mooney, also said “We are thrilled to have partnered with Green Africa’s experienced management team to get their airline off the ground while supporting their ambitious mission to use the power of air travel to create a better future for customers and other key stakeholders”.

The value carrier recently launched ticket sales on its website with flights as low as N16,500 and a ‘gFlyer Special Offer’ which takes 10 per cent off the first booking of gFlyer community members. It encouraged customers to book flights early to enjoy lower fares.