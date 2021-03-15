ADVERTISEMENT

By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The Federal Government on Monday confirmed the appointment t of Professor Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria.

The President has also approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria

Announcing the new appointments, FG in an official statement issued on Monday, by the Ministry of Aviation, signed by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, stated that the new changes is in line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap.

Prof Matazu replaces Professor Sani Abubakar Mash. He holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).

He was, until his appointment, the General Manager, Meteorological Research in the Agency.

Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud, the new Rector of NCAT holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

Until his appointment, Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.

Engr. Olateru, an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing after which he left Nigeria for further studies abroad.

He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways.

He attended City University, London and graduated with an M.Sc. in Air Transport Management with specializations in research and simulations into accident investigations.

According to the Federal Government, all the appointments are with immediate effect.

“It should be noted that the reorganisation is a continuous exercise that will involve other management staff of all agencies of the Ministry”, the statement added.