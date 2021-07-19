The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Airtel Nigeria have clarified that the mobile operating licence of Airtel Nigeria is still pending, saying the telecom operator recently applied for the renewal of its Unified Access Service Licence (UASL).

The chief executive officer, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya had during the media launch of ‘Airtel Touching Lives 6’ in Lagos stated Airtel has renewed its operating licence for another 10-year-period.

However, a statement last night by the director, public affairs of NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, denied that stating that the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory process.

Adinde said “The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) Licence granted to it by the commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory process. This statement is issued for the guidance of our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, the vice president, Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Networks Limited, Emeka Oparah, last night also clarified the earlier statement by his CEO on the renewal of its 10-year mobile licence.

He said, “During the launch of our flagship corporate social responsibility programme titled Airtel Touching Lives, last week, a contrast was drawn between operating licence and social licence.

“Whilst the operating license is issued by NCC, we stated that a social license is earned by what a company does for its communities. We are very proud of our Touching Lives Program which gives support to the less privileged in our communities.

“However, for clarity, an operating license is always issued by NCC and our current license expires in November 2021. We have applied to NCC for its renewal ahead of this expiry date and the renewal process is in progress but yet to be concluded,” Oparah added.