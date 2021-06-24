The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said a new international termination rate (ITR) for inbound international voice calls in the country would nip the losses suffered by Nigerian mobile network operators (MNOs) and save foreign exchange.

ITR is the rate paid to local operators by international operators to terminate calls in Nigeria as contrasted with mobile termination rate (MTR), which is the rate local operators pay to another local operator to terminate calls within the country.

The commission earlier this month announced that it had concluded the process for determining the cost-based price of Mobile International Termination Rate (ITR) to ensure healthy competition on traffic handling for voice services between local and international operators in Nigeria.

In September 2020, it embarked on a cost-based study to set a new pricing regime for international termination rate (ITR) for inbound international voice calls in the country. The regulator hired Messer’s Payday Advance and Support Services Limited to carry out the study.

The study was to align with international best practices and restore confidence of telecommunication investors who have over time bemoaned losses in international traffic. Recall that in 2013, the commission issued a determination stating that MTR were the same irrespective of where the call originated, a clause which was largely misconstrued by operators at that time to mean that ITR should be the same rate as the MTR.

Nigerian telcos said for three years, they were charging local mobile termination rates same as the international termination rates. The losses were so colossal that complaints reached NCC that on September 16, 2016 NCC reviewed the termination rate for international inbound traffic from N3.90/min to N24.40/min. It said the interim rate will subsist pending the conclusion of the study of the determination of cost-based pricing for mobile voice termination rates.

As part of the process for the rate determination, the NCC in September 2020 held a virtual stakeholder engagement forum with relevant industry stakeholders to intimate them with the ongoing cost-based study. The study follows the various implementation constraints arising from contending industry and market dynamics that met previous efforts at finding an optimum price for the termination of international voice services in Nigeria.

Addressing the stakeholders in Abuja, the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who was represented at the forum by the executive commissioner, stakeholder management, NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, said through the new ITR pricing, the commission will be able to balance the competing objectives of economic efficiency and allowing operators the latitude to generate reasonable revenue.

Danbatta said Nigerian operators’ profitability and commercial results were negatively affected putting Nigeria’s ITR below that of most countries with which it makes and receives the most calls, thereby making Nigerian operators perpetual net payers.

“As a result of this, the ITRs continued to decline, in line with the MTR glide path and as the ITR was set in naira, it suffered a further downward slide in dollar terms following the currency devaluation. Ironically, the Nigerian operators paid the international operators in dollars to deliver international calls which created an imbalance of payments as the ITR in Nigeria declined.

“This has therefore led to undue pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves, which continue to get depleted by associated net transfers to foreign operators on account of this lop-sidedness, hence the need for Nigeria, with volatile currencies, to regulate the ITR to prevent or mitigate the imbalance of payments with international operators,” the EVC said.

According to him, where ITR is not properly regulated, it tends to have a negative effect on a market like Nigeria with major supply-side challenges and associated socio-economic implications.

“So, setting a rate substantially above the MTR has resulted in a number of repercussions. One of such is the consumer shift to online channels as calls are increasingly made through Internet Protocol (IP)-based technologies such as Skype and WhatsApp because of high international call prices. To this end, an economically-efficient ITR that is cost-based will maximise economic benefits to all stakeholders,” Danbatta told the stakeholders.

At the final stakeholders’ forum for the presentation of the study on cost-based pricing of mobile ITR held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with critical industry stakeholders participating virtually, NCC formally presented the findings from the study, which commenced in March, 2020, to industry stakeholders and to solicit further perspectives, insights and other input on the findings towards a mutually realistic termination rate for international voice traffic in Nigeria.

Speaking at the forum, Prof. Danbatta stated that regulating the ITR is imperative for developing countries, such as Nigeria, with volatile currencies in order to prevent or mitigate the imbalance of payments with international operators, adding that “where ITR is not regulated, it tends to converge to the MTR and for a market like Nigeria with major supply side challenges, the socio-economic implications and attendant backlash can only be imagined.”

He said the commission was faced with the challenge of arriving at a rate that will balance the competing objectives of economic efficiency while at the same time, allowing operators the latitude to generate reasonable revenues.

In her comments, the director, policy, competition and economic analysis, NCC, Yetunde Akinloye, corroborated the EVC, noting that the study was intended to compliment and consolidate the initial work done by the commission which had also culminated in the MTR determination published in June 2018.

According to her, the ITR previously determined was based on actual benchmarking with countries of similar characteristics to Nigeria, but the findings from that study were faced by major national macroeconomic management challenges, ultimately pointing to the need for an ITR that is cost-based, consistent with the MTR.

As it is, the Nigerian telecoms industry and international operators are awaiting the final report from the cost-based price of mobile international termination rate (ITR) which will guarantee inflow of scarce foreign resources for Nigerian mobile operators and at the same time increase tax net for the federal government.