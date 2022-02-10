Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) says it will partner with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) on Intellectual Property (IP) refresher course for judges in order to strengthen service delivery in the judiciary.

Its director-general, Dr John Asein, made this known on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Administrator of NJI, Justice Salisu Garba, in Abuja.

Asein recalled that in 2017, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) chose NJI as Nigeria’s lead agency for pilot project to train judicial officers on IP, describing the scheme as successful one.

According to him, out of the four countries – Nigeria, Nepal, Costa Rica and Lebanon in that cluster, NJI was picked and discharged its obligations under that agreement.

“We believe that we can build on 2017 pilot project and instituionalise the refresher course for judges.

“Although, judges know it all, once in a while we need to come and refresh their memories in this area.

“Globally, intellectual property grows rapidly and there are so many dimensions when you look at it at the national level.

“So, it is important for judges to understand IP in Nigerian context. It is also important for them to understand the global best practices in different dimensions of intellectual properties.

“It is important for them to understand the economic value of intellectual properties, it is not just a legal subject, it has ramification for national development.

“It even has some bearing on the human rights of creative community,” the director-general said.

Asein said that it was very important that we bring this to the attention of judges that when relevant IP cases come before them, they should be on the top of the issues rounding such cases.

“We have done some works with NJI before now and we think we can build on that foundation and then the whole idea is to strengthen the service delivery in the judiciary,’’ he said.

The director-general said that WIPO was planning to strengthen the training of judges on intellectual properties in different countries.

“Since you (NJI) did a good job on the pilot project, I’m assuring you that WIPO will be willing to partner with Nigeria to have that going,’’ he added.

Responding, Garba lauded the commission for complementing the efforts of the institute in delivering services.

He said there was need to set up a standing committee that would strengthen the collaboration between the NJI and the commission. (NAN)