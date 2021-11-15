The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled two key documents to strengthen the telecommunications sector and enhance the nation’s drive to boost its digital economy in 2022.

According to a statement issued by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, this development emerged at the weekend during a three-day 2021 Board and Management Retreat (BMR) organised by the commission in Abuja with the theme ‘Expect More, Deliver Result’.

The two key documents include; the Strategic Management Plan (SMP), 2020-2024, and the Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), 2021-2025.

“The SVP is a streamlined version of the SMP, and the SMP took life out of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS),2020-2030), the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025 and the Federation Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“The SVP, which has five central visions, also has three supporting documents, namely: implementation strategies and timelines; monitoring and evaluation framework; and implementation responsibility matrix. The objective of the SVP is to enhance regulatory focus and efficiency in the delivery of NCC’s mandates” the statement said.

Speaking at the wrap-up ceremony of the Retreat, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta expressed confidence in the leadership of the Board of the Commission, led by Prof. Adeolu Akande, noting that the support of the Board has been invaluable in the accomplishments of the Commission.

According to Danbatta, “I must commend the Board of Commissioners under the chairmanship of Prof. Adeolu Akande for their support. From the first day of assuming office as NCC Chairman, Prof. Akande has demonstrated his commitment to work with the management towards ensuring that NCC delivers its functions more efficiently and effectively.”

Within this context, the Commission has focused this year’s retreat on taking account of remarkable successes recorded in the last one year and how the Commission hopes to innovate its way toward addressing industry challenges militating against the consolidation of the growth of telecommunications sector.

At the end of the three-day Retreat, an eight-point communique was read out as a synthesis of all the deliberations for submission to NCC Board and Management to guide the regulatory activities of the Commission over the next one year.